Jumio provides ID verification solution for Cityscoot

Cityscoot is solving the problem of congested Paris driving and parking by providing a fleet of rent, ride and park scooters. Using the Cityscoot app, registered users can geolocate their nearest scooter, and using a four digit unlocking code, hire the scooter, take it where they need to in the city and leave it where they want.

To use the system, customers verify and authenticate their identity using Jumio’s Netverify computer vision technology providing a secure method to authenticate the identity of Cityscoot users.

Netverify Mobile uses a variety of checks to ensure an ID is legitimate and has not been manipulated, and in cases where a transaction requires an additional authentication layer, Face Match with liveness detection technology can be enabled. The Face Match technology checks for liveness by detecting small movements, ensuring that a static image is not being used, and then compares the customer’s face with the photo on their ID to produce a likelihood-of-match score.

With this in place, Cityscoot can allow users to rent their scooters, secure in the knowledge that they are who they say they are.

Jumio is a company which delivers digital ID verification, enabling businesses to reduce fraud, using computer vision technology to verify credentials.