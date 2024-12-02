Jumio launches KYX platform to assist fraud and risk teams streamline the KYC processes

KYX is a unified platform that adapts to the unique needs and risks of organisations. The Jumio KYX Platform lets modern enterprises verify user identities for onboarding, safeguard existing accounts, and mitigate financial crime risk, according to the official press release.

The Jumio KYX Platform mainly aims to support the identity verification and eKYC process. Whether it’s a customer, user, patient, employee, business partner or student, Jumio helps modern enterprises know, then trust the ‘X’ in their business. The platform enables organisations around the globe to manage compliance requirements, such as KYC, AML and GDPR , by providing a layered approach to identity proofing and corroboration.