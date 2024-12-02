Jumio launches ID scanning product Fastfill

Fastfill provides value to any business with a mobile app and a process that requires the customer to provide personal data in order to establish a relationship or transaction. Through its patented use of computer vision technology, Jumio offers on-the-go customers a way to complete a sign-up or checkout.

With Fastfill, customers simply tap the Scan ID” button seamlessly integrated into a business’ mobile app, hold their ID up to the device camera, and their personal data is extracted from the ID credential and populated into the new account form in an instant. Those customers wishing to engage in traditional data entry may utilise that standard functionality instead.

Fastfill extracts personal information from three types of ID credentials (passports, licenses or other government IDs) issued by over 100 countries. Fastfill is available for iOS and Android apps and can be integrated into both smartphone and tablet applications.

According to research conducted by global information services company Experian, almost 45% of UK adults have abandoned all online transactions (including account opening) due to frustration over the length and complexity of the identity validation and security checks.

Jumio was founded in 2010 by CEO Daniel Mattes and is backed by top tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures and Facebook Co-Founder, Eduardo Saverin. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.