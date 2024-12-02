Jumio, iProov partner to offer liveness detection solutions

Liveness detection enables Jumio to detect if a person is real — that is, it can distinguish between imagery of a live user present at the point of capture versus a fake from a spoofed artefact (e.g., a picture of a picture or a deep fake video).

The Jumio and iProov partnership brings Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance to enterprises. iProov technology uses a brief, facial biometric scan to assure the identity and genuine presence of an individual during remote onboarding and authentication.

With this partnership, Jumio’s customers will use the same iProov technology currently being used by the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank, ING, and Knab Bank.

iProov Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance have both passed Levels 1 and 2 testing by NIST/NVLAP Accredited Lab iBeta for ISO Presentation Attack Detection, conducted in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard and in alignment with the ISO/IEC 30107-1 framework.