Jumio introduces mobile ePassport check-in for Netverify

As a result, customers can now complete an ID verification process by just scanning their ePassport NFC chip directly from their NFC-enabled smartphone.

ePassport enables users of Android smartphones to verify ePassports containing a NFC chip. These chips include the same information as a printed passport and offer additional security benefits, including encryption of the data being transmitted and assurance that it is an unaltered government-issued passport. The passport scanning functionality, of both traditional passports and using the NFC-embedded chip functionality, results in a better, more efficient customer experience, as well as decreased fraud through faster verification and more reliable data.

Jumio is an identity management and credentials company that helps businesses reduce fraud and increase revenue while providing a fast, seamless customer experience. The company utilizes proprietary computer vision technology to reduce customer sign-up and checkout friction and verify credentials issued from over 130 countries in real-time web and mobile transactions.