Jumio helps Saltrex meet compliance and security needs

Saltrex is an international, independent online B2B auction platform for goods and cargo. In the trading industry, failing to ensure that a customer is who they claim to be can result in multiple legal and compliance issues.

To verify identity through Netverify, customers need to scan a government-issued ID with a connected smart device. This customer data is then extracted for a comprehensive identity check and either verified as authentic or rejected.

The platform is also using Jumio’s Biometric Facial Recognition technology, which allows users to submit a selfie along with their photo ID. The technology can detect even the slightest facial movement, making sure that the selfie is live and valid and that the person who submits the ID is also the owner of it.