Jumio forms partnership with Copper River IT





The partnership with Jumio will allow Copper River to provide those clients with online and remote onboarding capabilities to facilitate their digital transformations. Jumio’s KYX platform uses face and document recognition to match a selfie to the image on a photo ID, helping to prevent fraud while allowing organisations to comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and data protection regulations.

Jumio recently augmented its KYX platform with passive liveness technology from iProov.