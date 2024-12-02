Jumio files for bankruptcy

Jumio said the bankruptcy is inevitable because they were unable to secure other funds due to certain legacy issues along with some government investigations and proceedings.

Eduardo Saverin created an entity called Jumio Acquisition to buy the assets and also provides the startup with USD 3,7 million as debtor-in-possession, to support its ongoing operations.

The company provides mobile and online credentials authentication services, which allow customers to keep their payment card or ID to a webcam or mobile phone’s camera to instantly have their card identified or the credentials validated. Saverin said Jumio will continue to serve its main customers, like United Airlines, Airbnb, EasyJet, Gyft, Mr. Green and betfair.

