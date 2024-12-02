Jumio, FaceTec reveal the importance of AI-enhanced biometrics

According to FindBiometrics, the paper is entitled ‘Enhancing Trust with AI-Driven Biometrics and builds on the idea of the ‘trust anchor’ explored in the previously published White Paper ‘Trusted Identity From Start to Finish’.

Briefly explained, the idea is that strong authentication starts with the foundation of an anchor document that provides reliable identity assurance. Therefore, establishing a link between the end user’s face and this anchor – a passport or a driver’s license, for example – enables the creation of a ‘trust chain’ in which authentication can reliably be performed at any point going forward.

However, for the highest level of security and end user convenience, AI is required, as it has the ability to map an individual in three dimensions and in a range of lighting and other environmental conditions, and that won’t be thrown off by subtle differences between the end user and the image in their accompanying document.

Overall, ‘Enhancing Trust with AI-Driven Biometrics’ delves into what this kind of AI looks like and how it works, including the importance of ‘liveness detection’ capabilities that allow AI systems to spot fake artifacts that are meant to trick the authentication system.

Furthermore, the paper takes a bit of time to address broader societal concerns about AI and facial recognition, and to differentiate the more controversial systems from the kind of AI that enables convenient and secure selfie authentication.