Jumio, FaceTec reveal automated identity verification solution

The solution aims to remove friction from the onboarding process and to fight sophisticated fraud and spoofing attacks, such as bots and deepfakes. This is done with with the help of FaceTec’s ZoOm 3D face authentication and liveness detection certified according to NIST standards by iBeta.

Jumio Go offers identity verification speed, state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, optical character recognition (OCR), biometrics, and data-driven AI leveraging production data sets. According to Jumio, it supports more than 500 ID types from around the world to help enterprises scale to serve international markets, and omnichannel implementations with its mobile SDK, mobile web, desktop, and cloud API options.