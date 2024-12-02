Jumio donates ID verification service in light of COVID-19 crisis

The initiative is aimed at helping qualifying organisations — whether they be NGOs, healthcare agencies, schools or delivery services — with free AI-driven identity verification services. Jumio will provide free identity verification services through our AI-powered, fully automated solution, Jumio Go, to any qualifying organisation directly involved in helping with COVID-19 relief including (but not limited to): healthcare, online learning, NGOs, food delivery services,

This free offer is powered by Jumio Go, the company’s real-time, fully automated identity verification solution. Beyond streamlining the onboarding process, Jumio Go leverages informed AI to block bad actors from creating online accounts. Given the growth of deepfakes, bots and sophisticated spoofing attacks, Jumio has integrated certified liveness detection to detect when photos, videos or even realistic 3D masks are used instead of actual selfies to create online accounts.

Powered entirely by AI, Jumio Go provides enterprises with a real-time, secure and reliable way to verify remote users (e.g., patients, students, drivers, volunteers), ensuring the person enrolling into a new service is who they claim to be online. This offer is available at no additional cost to all qualifying organisations until July 1, 2020 (or until the pandemic subsides, if sooner).