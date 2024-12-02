Jumio closes acquisition of 4Stop

4Stop’s hub integrates with multiple vendors giving access to more than 650 data sources across 195 countries. This technology, when combined with Jumio’s solutions, will enable organisations to manage the entire customer identity lifecycle within a single, unified platform and will allow for rapid configuration and integration through one API layer. They’ll also have an integrated and comprehensive view of their entire system, ensuring superior monitoring and risk management.

The news follows the announcement that Jumio made back in December 2021, when it for the first time revealed the plan to acquire 4Stop. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet safer by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC, and AML platform.