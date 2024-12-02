Jumio and Sift Science named 2014 MetaAward Winners

“This coveted industry award embodies MRC’s vision to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere,” said Joe O’Konek MRC’s chief executive officer. “We commend Jumio for their Netswipe and Netverify technology, and Sift Science for their automated, real time, large-scale machine learning solution. Both provide merchants with tools to minimize fraud and maximize payments.”



The annual MRC Emerging Technology Awards, also known as the METAwards, recognize leadership and innovation in ecommerce payments and fraud. Finalists were selected by an anonymous panel of global merchants and each presented on 20 March during MRC’s 2014 eCommerce Payments and Risk Conference in Las Vegas. Winners were selected by a live audience vote.

The MRC has also announced that Badoo, the worlds largest social network for meeting new people with more than 200 million users, has been selected as the 2014 Merchant Spotlight winner.

The MRC is the foremost global not for profit organization that fully supports and promotes operational excellence for fraud, payments and risk professionals within ecommerce. Membership includes nearly 400 of the world’s most prominent merchants and more than 60 category leading solution providers. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the MRC’s European office is located in Madrid, Spain.