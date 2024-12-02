Jumio and IDEMIA team up with Microsoft





With Azure AD verifiable credentials now available in public preview, Microsoft is collaborating with identity verification providers to improve verifiability and secure information exchange. Verifiable credentials let organisations confirm information about users while protecting their privacy. Collaborating with companies will enable organisations to verify a variety of attributes, such as ID documents and electronic data, while giving individuals more control over who has access to their information.

Within verifiable credentials, IDEMIA’s identity verification tools match the data against the system of records. This provides a proof of identity for an individual.

Organizations will be able to issue digital versions of a variety of credentials such as physical badges, loyalty cards and government-issued paper documents based on open standards.

When an end user performs an identity verification for the first time using Jumio and Azure AD verifiable credentials, a digital certificate is created in the user’s digital wallet. This certificate can be used later to present to another party and verify the identity of the user without requiring the user to scan their government ID and selfie again.