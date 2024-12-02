Jumio adds ID scan technology to Netverify solution

Netverify provides businesses utilizing mobile and online channels a way to authenticate the identity credentials of their customers or prospects.

The new release features a brand new ID image capturing technology, which allows users to position their ID any which way within their camera view. This template matching capability detects the ID edges, rotates, and crops it in the frame, regardless of the angle at which the user is holding the ID.

To ensure that the person presenting the ID to their device camera is in fact the individual featured in the ID, Jumios Face Match technology compares the customers face with the photo on their ID and produces a likelihood-of-match score. The latest release now provides enhanced liveness detection technology, which is designed to detect even the slightest facial movements when the customer presents their face to their device camera.

This guards against use of IDs that are actually bona fide but may have been stolen or otherwise are being presented without the owners permission. Liveness detection ensures that the person is actually present and precludes a criminals attempt to pass the Face Match process by presenting a static photo image of the individual.

Jumio is a payments and ID software-as-a-service company that uses proprietary computer vision technology to reduce mobile/online payment and ID friction and fraud. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Daniel Mattes and is backed by top tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures and Facebook Co-Founder, Eduardo Saverin. Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

