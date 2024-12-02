Jumio acquires 4Stop to augment the end-to-end identity platform

The addition of 4Stop's data sources to the Jumio KYX Platform realises Jumio's strategic vision of redefining the end-to-end identity industry. 4Stop's global data marketplace and orchestration hub integrates with multiple vendors, giving access to more than 650 data sources across 195 countries.

4Stop's technology, when combined with Jumio's solutions, will enable organisations to manage the entire customer identity lifecycle with a single, unified platform and will allow for rapid configuration and integration through one API layer.

This acquisition follows the launch of Jumio's no-code orchestration layer for its KYX Platform and will accelerate Jumio's business and technology objectives to solidify itself as the leader in digital identity orchestration. Financial terms of the agreement, which is expected to close in early 2022, were not disclosed.