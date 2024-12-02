Jumia selects Imperva for ecommerce fraud protection

Imperva Incapsula is a cloud-based application delivery service designed to make websites safer, faster and more reliable. Using Incapsula, organizations of any size can protect their businesses with enterprise-grade web application security, DDoS mitigation, performance optimization and load balancing.

Jumia operates nine digital services across 22 African countries, supporting more than 120 customer and merchant facing websites, plus hundreds of back-end operations. The provisioning of the Imperva Incapsula service was complete in less than a week for all of the websites, and since the deployment, Jumia has found that the CDN functionality is living up to its expectations.

Imperva is a provider of cyber and data security products, with an integrated security platform, with tools to combat attack, theft, and fraud, mitigate risk, and streamline regulatory compliance.