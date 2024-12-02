Judopay, EMVCo Certified for 3D Secure 2





The new certified 3DS SDK creates an encrypted connection between the customer's device and the issuer’s server.

Judopay’s new SDK allows merchants to offer one of the best authentication processes for consumers and maximise authorisation rates for merchants through the device data collection and built-in security checks. To maximise conversion and user experience, the new SDK will allow merchants to customise the authentication screen to match their app format, providing a consistent look and feel throughout the checkout journey.

It enables both browser-based and native 3DS2 authentication in-app for its merchants. In addition, Judopay will also offer its solution to other payment providers to white-label and use.