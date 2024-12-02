JT Group, Honey Badger launch Silent Authentication+





By using the same technology as mobile networks, the new solution will perform authentication checks automatically, aiming to create a seamless experience for the client. The technology comes as a response to the continuous increase in fraudulent activities, as well as an alternative for the many organisations that still use legacy authentication methods.











Silent Authentication+’s features

The authentication process begins when Honey Badger prompts the mobile network to send a random number to the user’s SIM. After the number is received, the device and mobile network separately generate a token using a cryptographic hash. Honey Badger then communicates with both parties to ensure the tokens match. The process takes only a few seconds to complete, and as soon as the matching is complete, the user is granted access to the service.



The two collaborators claim that the passwordless process is significantly more secure and smooth than other methods, including SMS One-time Password (OTP), with Honey Badger confirming that Silent Authentication+ is up to 20 times faster than OTP.



As of the announcement, Silent Authentication+ is available for integration with Android, iOS, and web applications.





Benefits and security elements

By partnering on this project, Honey Badger and JT have developed this passwordless authentication solution with in-build fraud detection and additional security measures. Silent Authentication+ can be integrated into existing mobile and web applications, due to a user-friendly API. Its objective is to be a complete solution for user logins, payment authentication, and account recovery.



Relying on communication between the device and the network facilitated by Honey Badger, the technology does not require a third-party application. Silent Authentication+ can be initiated from any device, mobile application, or website. This results in a fast and frictionless authentication process that aims to improve the user experience while eliminating password-related fraud.



Officials from the companies stated that even if considerable technological advances have been made in this domain, passwords, systems access, and user data are still susceptible to social engineering schemes, such as phishing. Moreover, Silent Authentication+ aims to improve the customer experience by removing authentication barriers while still maintaining security.





More information about Honey Badger and JT Group

Fraud prevention company Honey Badger provides organisations with risk insights and authentication technology. The company’s main objective is to improve protection from fraudsters with cost-effective risk and authentication solutions that involve flexible pricing options.



Government-owned JT Group is a full-service global connectivity and business enterprise provider that offers a range of communications services and solutions. With its central office in the British Channel Islands, JT’s services extend globally and its offerings include SIM swap prevention, mobile number portability, enterprise messaging, and sponsored roaming.