JPMorgan customers exposed due to e-mail phishing scam

The campaign, dubbed ‘Smash and Grab,’ consists of an e-mail that urged recipients to click to view a secure message from JPMorgan.

Users who click on a malicious link are asked to enter credentials for accessing accounts with JPMorgan. Even if they did not comply, the website attempts to automatically install the Dyre banking Trojan on their computers.

Dyre is a piece of malware that seeks credentials from customers of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup and the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.