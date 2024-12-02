JP Morgan Chase, Finicity to boost financial data protection

The companies will use a direct API to allow Chase customers to share information with the financial apps and services that Finicity supports. This tokenized access will eliminate the need for customers to share their Chase credentials with third-party apps.

As a financial data aggregator, Finicity allow fintech and financial services community to give common customers the ability to share their data with a wide variety of apps and services. The goal is to protect consumers’ security and privacy while helping them in making financial decisions.