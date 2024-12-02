Jibun Bank selects VASCO to secure online, mobile banking

As per the agreement, the bank will deploy VASCO’s DIGIPASS for Apps and VACMAN Controller. The bank opted to embed an additional authentication feature into their self-developed mobile banking application using the DIGIPASS for Apps software developer kit (SDK). The electronic transaction signature feature is used for bank account transfers and mobile phone number transfers in retail online banking services, and secures transactions for mobile phone users and internet users.

The Japanese market has experienced an increase in losses from fraud due to phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks.

VASCO is a global provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud, and provides tools for application developers to integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications.

