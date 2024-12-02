Jd.Com selects Experian for fraud protection

JD Finance leverages FraudNet, an industry-leading fraud detection and prevention solution from 41st Parameter, part of Experian’s suite of fraud prevention tools, to detect and prevent fraud.

To prevent fraud threats, Experian’s FraudNet analyzes the behavioral data of JD.com’s customers and recognizes every device used to access websites. Through this protective solution, it provides the ability to detect and identify suspicious activity before a fraud attempt is done.

Experian helps businesses to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers and automate decision making, while also helping people check their credit report and credit score, and protect against identity theft.