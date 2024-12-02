JD.com launches JD Smart Check





Following this announcement, the JD Smart Check initiative will focus on three key areas: the process of making quality inspections for cosmetics, incorporating blockchain technology for comprehensive anti-counterfeiting services, as well as offering on-demand authenticity inspections for tools that are shipped through direct email. The improvements are set to reinforce JD Worldwide’s commitment to product integrity and overall client trust, as well as to strengthen its position as the trusted gateway for brands around the world that enter the Chinese market.







JD Worldwide implemented X-ray fluorescence analysis, which was developed in partnership with the Cosmetics Technology Center of China Inspection and the Quarantine Science Institute, aiming for rapid on-site assessment of clients and personal care products at JD’s logistics centers. The technology will focus on providing JD’s team with the possibility to conduct efficient verifications within the company’s extensive warehouse network. This is set to also generate authenticity verification reports in a fast and secure manner.

JD Worldwide leverages serialised tracking codes, product inspection videos for each item, as well as supply chain monitoring. The combination of detailed identification data and blockchain-powered traceability will provide clients and users with transparency.

In order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of direct mail shoppers, JD Worldwide also extended its product inspection solutions to include reports from authoritative centers, which is set to underscore JD.com’s robust offerings in vetting tool authenticity across all import business models.

JD.com's recent partnerships and developments

JD.com had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In March 2023, the company announced the introduction of its `Pavilion of Canada`, an online flagship store on its platform that was supported by the embassy of Canada in Beijing. The Pavilion was developed in order to present a selection of premium Canadian imports to Chinese clients and users, all with the convenience of JD’s delivery and customer services.

According to the press release published at the time, the Pavilion features a lineup of popular brands and it aimed to offer a curated collection of signature products and tools, such as ice wine, maple syrup, snakes, honey, and beauty or wellness services. The new solution focused on optimising the overall cross-border ecommerce at the same time, as the company planned to bring more Canadian brands to China, as well as to share more of what Canada has to offer.

Earlier in February 2023, the JD.com company announced that it planned to launch an industrial version of ChatGPT dubbed ChatJD on the JD Cloud’s artificial intelligence application platform, Yanxi. Based on the details published in the press release, the platform was expected to integrate past industrial practice and technology accumulation, with the firm also announcing ChatJD’s landing application roadmap `125` plan. The new tool was launched with industrial AI, in order to accelerate the development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, as well as its growth in the region of China.

ChatJD was believed to quickly and securely reach the standards for landing applications via deep cultivation in several vertical industries, as well as to continue promoting the generalisation between different markets for designing increasingly general-purpose industrial versions of ChatGPT.







