JCB to trial IDEMIAs fingerprint authentication chip card

Toppan Printing will also take part in the demonstration trial. Users first record one or more fingerprints for authentication purposes. When they want to buy something, they need only to touch the fingerprint sensor on the card’s lower right corner with their finger to authenticate the payment.

The fingerprint record is only kept in the card, and given that fingerprint authentication is also done on the card, merchants do not need any further equipment to accept the payments. The pilot trial first involves issuing the JCB Biometric Card to JCB employees from April 2018.

Once card users have recorded their fingerprints using a smartphone or tablet app, they can make purchases via fingerprint authentication at merchants accepting JCB Contactless payments. The purpose of the pilot is to validate whether the solution is convenient for consumers. Moreover, JCB will continue to explore and develop various authentication solutions in order to provide consumers with reliable and secure customer experiences.