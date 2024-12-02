JCB, Nexi team up to secure online payments for merchants





Their aim is to reduce the stress of social distancing and travel restrictions caused by the recent healthcare emergency. As such, J/Secure 2.0 is JCB's payment authentication programme, and it will enable safe online shopping from a merchant's website, or mobile application and will be live for the first time in Europe. It will be available to JCB's 140+ million cardmembers, while they check out virtually from their favourite Italian brand.

The solution is a step toward Nexi’s commitment to evolve security measures and further pave the way to enable more innovative measures with payment partners, with an international profile, in Italy. J/Secure 2.0 is compliant with the EMV 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification and protects cardmembers from identity deception. It will also act as a major gateway into Asia for high-value Italian merchants wanting to expand their customer base across geographical borders and to 'virtual' tourists.