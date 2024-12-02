JCB and Fujitsu trial palm authentication technology for payments

Payment by palm leverages the JCB global network with Fujitsus palm vein authentication technology. After linking a palm vein pattern and payment card information, customers can make a simple, fast and secure payment by using palm. Multiple cards can be linked to one pattern, and customer does not need to bring his or her wallet or any mobile payment device.

JCB is a global payment company and credit card issuer and acquirer based in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 29 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories.

Fujitsu is a Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services.