Japanese banks choose Daon to implement biometric authentication

SMFG plans to use Daon’s IdentityX Platform with its mobile-ready biometric functionality. Daon indicated that SMFG is aiming to use the technology to offer a seamless environment for accessing various services by linking biometrics to account information. Daon also suggested that SMBC’s role will be to leverage its own expertise in security, particularly with respect ATMs.

The banks along with Daon and NTT Data are considering setting up a joint venture to carry it out, and the authentication will be used not only by other financial services companies and online merchants.

Daon is an international biometrics and identity assurance software company creating and integrating biometric identity assurance systems such as facial recognition, voice recognition, fingerprints, retina scans, and vein patterns to verify a person’s identity.