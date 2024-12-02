Japan to test biometric payment system for tourists

The pilot project will have inbound tourists register their fingerprints and other data, such as credit card information, at airports. Tourists will then be able to conduct tax exemption procedures and make purchases after verifying their identities on fingerprint readers installed at stores.

After analyzing tourists’ movements and their spending habits, the data is expected to be utilized to devise policies on tourism and management strategies for the tourism industry. However, there are concerns that tourists will be uneasy about providing personal information such as fingerprint.

The pilot project will also examine issues including how to protect one’s privacy and information management.

Previously reported, Japan’s Aeon Bank will soon be introducing ATMs that allow clients to access their account using only fingerprints for identification and Tokyo-based startup Liquid is implementing its biometric payment system at numerous stores across Japan, authorizing customers to purchase goods and services with just their fingerprints and veins.