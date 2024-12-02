Janrain, Symphonic Software to develop identity management solution

This new offering is now part of the Janrain Identity Cloud providing brands with control of their consumer identity policy management. From Janrain’s Identity Console for enterprises, companies can now create business rules around consumer identity across the entire enterprise.

With all access rules in one place, businesses can illustrate their compliance with regulatory requirements or industry standards, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

The need for a secure policy enforcement enabled by the work of Janrain and Symphonic Software will intensify once GDPR goes into effect in May of 2018. GDPR will require complex access rules along the lines of how customers specifically consent to using their personally identifiable information (PII).

Janrain provides Customer Identity Management solutions to engage customers, manage customer data, and personalise interactions everywhere.

Symphonic Software is a provider of authorisation solutions enabling business policies to ensure that key organisational and customer data is shared and protected under a single set of business driven access policies.