Janrain integrates fraud detection score into CIAM offering

With Janrain Fraud Score and its consumer background check capabilities embedded in Janrains CIAM solution, customers can immediately identify fraudsters using their phone number when they access a brands digital properties.

Janrain Fraud Score warns brands early on of potential fraud by running a background check on new users to discern if the phone number associated with the identity is known for bad behaviour. The solution also taps phone number intelligence, AI-based web traffic pattern analysis and extensive data culled from global information services, which assign a reputation score to each new user account.

Janrain provides Customer Identity Management solutions to engage customers, manage customer data, and personalise interactions everywhere.