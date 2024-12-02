Jack Henry launches anti-fraud check solution

Jack Henry identified a 35% increase in extended deposit hold recommendations and an 11% increase in transaction deny recommendations during the first half of 2020 as compared to the same timeframe in 2019. Banks need a way to identify fraudulent transit check activity while providing the needed customer service.

That is why AlertCenter, offered in partnership with Advanced Fraud Solutions TrueChecks is now integrated with SilverLake Teller Capture. As a result, banks can detect potential returns or fraud and expedite funds availability at the teller window or via digital deposit channels.

After integrating AlertCenter with Teller Capture to automate the processes, fraud should remain low and decisions instant, even with a very low threshold.