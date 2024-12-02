Jack Henry announces the availability of its Gladiator Virtual Information Security Officer





It offers a Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Software as a Service (SaaS) online platform, enabling financial institutions to maintain an information asset inventory, risk assessment evaluation for each asset, business continuity plans, and vendor management records.

The vISO offers the tools to navigate IT security compliance and manage auditor expectations. Additionally, it enables financial institutions to gain access to risk data in real-time and review dashboards and graphics that allow them to make security decisions. As a result, banks and credit unions can perform asset-based risk assessments tied to their control environment, create business continuity plans, and maintain an asset inventory and policy repository based on their risk appetite.