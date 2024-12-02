



Through this move, Aperia, which offers its solutions to over 100 merchant acquirers, is set to operate as Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY company. Combining Aperia Compliance’s Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 3 and 4 solutions, such as PCI Apply 4.0 and 6.4.3 products, with IXOPAY’s solutions plans to provide a scalable, end-to-end tool that allows merchants, independent sales organisations (ISOs), and payment processors to align with global data security standards, and simplify their procedures, and increase revenues.











This is not the first time this year that IXOPAY has conducted a merger with an industry participant. For example, April 2024 saw TokenEx announcing a strategic merger with IXOPAY to support merchants in augmenting the overall use of multiple payment processors. The combined organisation, expected to be called IXOPAY, a TokenEx Company, intended to equip customers and clients with the ability to benefit from an optimised platform, scaling authorisation rates and minimising interchange fees for merchants. Also, the newly created enterprise looked into offering a suite of PCI-certified secure payment data.





Expanded offering for customers

The initiative enables both companies’ customers to access Aperia Compliance’s PCI DSS Level 3 and 4 and risk management solutions, including self-assessment questionnaire assistance, vulnerability scanning, multilingual support, integrated security services, data breach protection, merchant education, and reporting and analytics, and IXOPAY’s payment orchestration. At the same time, Aperia Compliance’s clients can now leverage IXOPAY’s PCI DSS Level 1 and 2 tokenization capabilities, as well as fraud prevention, automated account updater, 3-D Secure authentication, point-to-point encryption, network token security, and detailed compliance reporting with universal tokens.

Furthermore, as detailed by the two companies, Aperia Compliance’s management team is set to continue with the business under IXOPAY, while Aperia Solutions is not part of the deal and continues to operate under the Aperia brand.