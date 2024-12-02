IXOPAY reveals strategic partnership with Fraudio

This collaboration will see users benefit from payment agnostic orchestration and state-of-the-art fraud prevention software. In addition, both companies will offer clients a payment solution that enables them to have flexibility, independence, and fraud protection, allowing them to focus on their core business.

IXOPAY’s scalable architecture gives merchants payments processing options per country, with intelligent routing, cascading, and unparalleled risk management function. Users also benefit from centralised reconciliation and settlements, along with integration of acquirers, payment service providers, and risk service providers. At the same time, Fraudio has removed the barrier to entry for companies of all sizes by providing fraud detection via a cloud hosted API. Once Fraudio is connected to the merchant platform, users will benefit from reduction of false positives, and as it is constantly learning it facilitates fraud protection with no additional IT hassle.