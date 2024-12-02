IXOPAY partners with Chargebacks911 for new payment solution

According to the press release, IXOPAY’s architecture is designed to give merchants improved payments processing options per country, with its intelligent routing, cascading, and risk management function. Users also benefit from centralised reconciliation and settlements, along with simplified integration of acquirers, payment service providers, and risk service providers.

Chargebacks911 is recognised as a leading service provider for comprehensive dispute mitigation and remediation technology, and has been named Best Chargeback Management Program, Best B2B Software, Best Industry Solution, and some 50+ more awards.

Headquartered in Tampa, with 400 fintech professionals working across corporate offices in North America, Europe, and Asia for some 45,000 active merchants in 87 countries across 27 verticals, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing effective strategies for helping businesses maximise revenue and reduce loss in a variety of industries and sectors within the payments space.