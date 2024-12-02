



The collaboration will enable customers to securely expand their businesses by leveraging omnichannel payment orchestration with AI fraud detection.







Improving payment processing with AI-powered fraud prevention

As global payment ecosystems become more complex, so do the associated risks. Riskified, an ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence company, partnered with IXOPAY as a response to these challenges, to provide businesses with a secure way to improve their payment orchestration and repel fraud threats.

This partnership combines IXOPAY's payment orchestration, tokenisation, and payment optimisation capabilities with Riskified's AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform.

Designed to enhance payment processing by integrating AI-driven fraud detection, this collaboration will reduce operational costs by minimising the need for manual reviews and improve customer satisfaction by decreasing false declines and other transaction disruptions.

The combined solution will help ensure regulation compliance, provide real-time threat response, improve adaptive payment routing, and provide network-wide analytics to improve overall ecommerce performance.

Businesses utilising this solution will note an increase in sales conversion due to reduced false declines, improved security to minimise fraud chargebacks, and optimised payment flows for a better user payment experience, enabling growth while reducing risk.

IXOPAY’s aim is to leverage Riskified’s machine learning technology to improve its ability to detect fraudulent activity. This aligns with its vision of protecting revenue while approving more legitimate transactions.

Super.com states that this partnership will provide the company with a market advantage with end customers and travel agency partners. The unified solution will allow Super.com to collect a credit card PAN and securely forward it to its travel partners while staying PCI compliant and protecting customers from fraud.

