IXOPAY partners NOTO to help clients boost fraud prevention

The partnership allows merchants connected to the IXOPAY platform, as well as white label clients, to access and use NOTO’s fraud prevention services.

Those who choose to use NOTO can put it into action at multiple customer interaction points, which will assist them in screening payments and creating customer profiles that can then be used to detect payment fraud and assist with auditing. Users will have the ability to place multiple decision-making calls throughout the payment transaction flow, allowing for accurate outcomes with a low level of false positives.

Working together, IXOPAY and NOTO can aggregate and profile data across multiple channels, allowing for the identification of both fraudsters and legitimate customers.