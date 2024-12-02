IXOPAY and Fraud.net team up to fight fraud

The partnership aims to offer international companies and white-label costumers easy access to a new SaaS payment platform, on top of a high-quality fraud prevention solution.

IXOPAY’s platform supports merchants in managing their entire transaction life cycle, so that customers from various verticals (including retail) can profit from a strong Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides help throughout the entire payment process, as well as flexible checkout options, and a direct connection between merchants, acquirers, payment providers, and risk management providers through a single central API.





Better at detecting fraud

By partnering up, Fraud.net’s automated real-time fraud and risk management solutions will allow IXOPAY’s clients to easily detect up to 99.7% of all fraudulent attempts and fraudulent activities, making secure and cost-effective business decisions based on the constant monitoring of the systems. Moreover, the onboarding process will be quicker and available for customers across the globe.

Fraud.net’s proprietary anti-fraud solutions can be integrated in any stage of the payment cycle, delivering identity checks and transaction monitoring, including to safeguard against abuse and prevent costly fines. At the same time, IXOPAY offers a wide array of services, from intelligent transaction routing and tokenization, to vaulting, monitoring, reporting, and additional security features, helping customers with customisable solutions, based on their real-time needs.

As fraud in the digital payments sector is on the rise, no end-user, company, service provider, merchant, or ecommerce platform is safe. Deploying high-end anti-fraud and system monitoring solutions could help deter fraudsters in most cases, and this is why the partnership between IXOPAY and Fraud.net comes at the right time.





About the companies

Part of the IXOLIT Group, IXOPAY was found in Austria more than two decades ago. It is a payments orchestration platform that enables independent, flexible, and global payment processing, with a highly scalable and PCI-DSS certified solution. IXOPAY meets clients’ needs and mainly activates in the field of PSPs, acquirers, and independent sales organisations (ISOs).