The instant, automated fraud decisioning from Forter will help IXOPAY merchants drive revenue growth, improve the customer experience, and deliver a clear business impact.











As fraudsters become increasingly more sophisticated, distinguishing genuine customers from bad actors has become a challenge for merchants everywhere, as per the press release. Unfortunately, in an effort to curb fraud, many merchants are falsely declining legitimate transactions. Estimates indicate that for every dollar lost to fraud, the average business loses thirty dollars from false declines, says IXOPAY.





Increasing customers lifetime value while preventing fraud

The Forter-IXOPAY partnership addresses this challenge by making targeted decisions about customer trustworthiness at critical interactions, simultaneously blocking fraud while maximising genuine customer experience and lifetime value. Forter’s solution integrates directly into IXOPAY’s payment orchestration platform via a central application programming interface (API), bringing merchants the power of Forter's massive network of online retailers quickly, efficiently, and without additional implementation effort.

The IXOPAY platform provides complete management of the payments transaction lifecycle. The independent Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution monitors transactions in real-time, consolidates data in one place, and enhances the checkout experience with connections to local, international, and alternative payment methods (APMs), as well as risk checks to improve conversion rates and lower fraud.

Forter’s officials stated that when one solves for fraud intelligently, one’s actually pulling a powerful growth lever. Their new partnership with IXOPAY will not only help merchants block fraud, but they’ll also have the insights needed to deliver superior customer experience and maximise customer lifetime value.

In a statement, representatives from IXOPAY said that with Forter, they have gained a strong, global partner for their customers. Currently, more than 10,000 businesses worldwide rely on Forter’s platform. The ongoing development of both solutions provides IXOPAY’s customers with the assurance that they can rely on high quality, contain threats in the long term, and ensure stable customer relationships.

