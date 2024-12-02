Ixia partners to deliver a complete security solution against cybercrime

Their approach is focused on looking at network vulnerabilities from an offensive and defensive position. Scott Westlake, Vice President of Business Development for Ixia, states that winning the cyber war involves tools for defending against the attacks and a proactive approach to protect customers networks and applications.

Ixia’s security partners leverage the company’s BreakingPoint Solution (BPS) in their development laboratories to test the performance limits and security efficiency of their next generation appliances and software capabilities. They also enable technology partners to adapt and replicate cyber threats to harden their security offerings. To get a sense of the implications, Ixia’s PerfectStorm ONE appliances scale from 4Gbps to 80Gbps of application traffic.

Ixia is working with technology providers like Cisco, FireEye, Fortinet, HPE Security, Imperva, Intel Security, LogRhythm Radware, Savvius and Vectra.

Ixia provides testing, visibility, and security solutions, strengthening applications across physical and virtual networks for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia offers companies trusted environments in which to develop, deploy and operate.