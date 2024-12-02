iValue InfoSolutions partners 1Kosmos for multi-factor authentication

1Kosmos delivers identity-proofed passwordless authentication for workforce and customers, powered by advanced biometrics and blockchain technology. 1Kosmos uses a private blockchain to perform identity-based authentication, securing online services from password-based attacks and seamless user experience.

1Kosmos’ prime objective is to provide individuals with a secure digital identity that gives control of their credentials and helps service providers to use it with consent to fight identity fraud. The 1Kosmos BlockID platform delivers solutions that combine digital identity proofing with advanced biometrics and passwordless authentication, while storing user data encrypted in a private, permissioned blockchain. The 1Kosmos solutions include BlockID Verify, BlockID Workforce and BlockID Customer.

iValue InfoSolutions is helping organizations with digital asset protection, Data, Network and Application Management (DNA), digital transformation solution and work from home solutions. The company provides customized, flexible, scalable solutions based on the business requirements.