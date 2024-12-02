itsme turns 3 and soon to be activated with an international passport or European ID document

Furthermore, the app has past the milestone of 2 million users and it will soon also be possible to activate itsme with an international passport or European ID document. In May 2019, the service recorded 3.75 million itsme actions. In 2020 it is at the 8 million mark.

Itsme enables the following: identification (creating a new online account and sharing identity details), authentication (secure, personal access to a website or application), confirmation of a transaction (approval of an order or bank payment) and, finally, the legally binding electronic signing of documents (qualified electronic signature with the highest level of security).

itsme was granted accreditation by the Belgian government as an official form of digital identity in January 2018 and on a European level in December 2019 (LOA high eIDAS).

From next year onwards, European ID cards and driving licences will be required to meet a uniform standard and must also be readable contactlessly (using NFC, which is the same technology that is used for contactless payments).

After the summer of 2020, it will also be possible to create an itsme account using only a smartphone, based on an international passport and a European ID card, or driving licence. This will open the door for itsme to be used in other countries.