itsme issues free of charge Smart Move offer for 2020

itsme unveiled its Smart Move initiative in June, with Belgium Mobile ID – the company behind itsme – aiming to use Smart Move to highlight the added value that a digital ID system brings to the ordinary person in the street, as well as to create a community that revolves around the triple concept of ‘security, privacy, and simplicity’. The Smart Move movement supports the ‘Let’s Simplify Together’ campaign run by the Brussels non-profit organisation Espace Cultures et Développement.

The ones eligible to apply for this offer are all non-profit organisations, NGOs, and associations, which struggle to cope with budget restrictions. As such, everyone involved in collective organisations are being sent out an offer to apply for free use of itsme by their members, donors, and staff in 2020. By incorporating itsme into their website or app will help users create an online account quickly, provide totally secure identification, or send out fast confirmation of a donation.

To apply for this, before 20 January 2020, a documented application should be sent to smartmove@itsme.be, including details of what the association is, what it does, and why having secure identification could facilitate or assist the way it operates. On 31 January 2020, a panel of judges will select 3 winning projects from all the entries received.