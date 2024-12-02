Itiviti, Imandra team up for ML client onboarding

As part of the agreement, Imandra’s tech will initially be applied to facilitate the onboarding process for their clients to Itiviti’s Managed FIX global connectivity platform. The company’s further plans are to expand the AI capabilities across a number of their software solutions and services.

Itiviti believes that by working with Imandra, they can raise the level of automation for testing and QA, while reducing onboarding bottlenecks for their clients. The company is also exploring other areas to benefit from AI, including the compliance and analytics space.