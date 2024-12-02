



Passed in 2023 regardless of criticisms from privacy specialists informing about a potential expansion in surveillance and security risks, the EU Digital Identity Wallet scheme aims to deliver a safe, reliable, and secure option for digital identification for every individual in Europe. In addition, the EU Commission adopted regulations governing the technical functionalities and certification of the EU Digital Identity Wallets in November 2024, including five implementing laws intended to ensure interoperability, security, and privacy across the region. These included uniform technical standards, privacy-focused design, and certification frameworks.











Also, among the potential benefits of the EU Digital Identity Wallet, the European Commission underlined the provision of universal, secure, and trustworthy digital identification options for accessing public and private services internationally. Individuals can leverage the wallet to open bank accounts, prove their age eligibility, renew medical prescriptions, rent vehicles, and display digital flight tickets.





Italy’s Digital Identity Wallet

The introduction comes just a few months after Italy launched a pilot program that involved 50,000 citizens. Currently, other European countries are testing their iterations of the EU digital wallet, including France, Germany, and Luxembourg.

As of the beginning of December 2024, Italian residents can leverage the IT-Wallet capability to digitally scan their driving licence and health card directly from the IO app, the country’s public services application. The initiative intends to scale its document acceptance and include ID cards and passports while integrating additional functionalities such as the ability to conduct payments, book medical appointments, and transportation.





Privacy and security concerns

The European Union maintains its position, arguing that ID Wallets are set to deliver a more optimised and safe option for citizens to provide their identity. However, the in-progress implementation raises concerns among commentators. Among them is an Italian journalist defining the IT-Wallet as the EU digital cage, minimising governments into platforms and citizens into users. They underline that this converts rights into concessions and services into products. Since the start of its development, the EU Digital Identity Wallet has brought several issues, leading to conflict among policymakers.