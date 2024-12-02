Italian privacy watchdog to conduct inspections at Google US offices

Google has been under investigation by several EU data protection authorities (DPAs) since it consolidated some 70 existing privacy policies into one in March 2012, combining data collected on individual users across its services, including YouTube, Gmail and social network Google+.

The Italian data protection authority said Google had agreed to put in place all the privacy protections required of it and to submit to regular checks. It said Google had until Jan. 15, 2016 to implement changes in how it treats and stores users’ data.

The authority said it expected quarterly updates on progress and reserved the right to inspect Google’s headquarters to verify if its treatment of Italians’ data complied with the rules.

Separately, social network Facebook’s privacy policy is under scrutiny in Germany, highlighting concerns across Europe about US tech companies’ handling of personal information.

Under the changes agreed, Google will have to make clear to users how their data would be used, the regulator said, adding Google would not be allowed to use data to profile users without their prior consent and would have to guarantee them the right to oppose their information being used in such profiling. Google will also need to improve how it stores data and guarantee its deletion within a specified timeframe to users who request it.