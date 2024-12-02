Italian football club fells for email scam and pays EUR 2 million to fraudsters

Italian newspaper Il Tempo reported on March 28 that hackers, with knowledge of Vrij’s transfer from Dutch club Feyenoord, tricked the Serie A club into paying the money into the wrong bank account in the Netherlands. Lazio received an email that appeared to be from the Dutch champions asking for the EUR 2 million along with bank account details, and duly sent the money. However, Feyenoord never received the cash and claim to have no knowledge of the email.

Il Tempo said that the prosecutor looking into the case has tracked down the money to a Dutch bank account, which doesnt belong to Feyenoord.