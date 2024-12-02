Italian client records of UniCredit affected by data breach

The Italian lender said no bank details which would permit access to customer accounts or allow for unauthorised transactions had been compromised. The bank added it had immediately launched an internal investigation and informed all the relevant authorities, including the police, according to Reuters.

The breach is the latest to affect UniCredit. In July 2017, the lender said suspected hackers had accessed client data in two separate attacks, in September and October 2016, affecting 400,000 Italian customers.

The attacks were carried out via an external commercial partner which UniCredit did not identify, the bank said at that time.