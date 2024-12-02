IT company features fingerprint sensors by Precise Biometrics and FPC

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company supports the growth of biometrics cards and it has recently upgraded the algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in smart cards, Precise BioMatch Embedded.

ManeulLab has a range of card versions combining several functions with an integrated fingerprint sensor on them which can be used as payment, access or ID cards. These cards have not been commercially launched and do not result in any immediate financial impact for Precise Biometrics or Fingerprint Cards.